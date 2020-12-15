Greta C. Barry, age 84, beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother died peacefully on December 5, 2020 at Josephine Caring Community. Greta was born on February 1, 1936 in Minneapolis Minn., one of six children to Carl and Eunice Sundell.
Greta moved to Camano Island in 1956 where she lived out the rest of her life. She is survived by her two sons, Scott Olson, (wife Rona) and Richard Olson (wife Lori), step daughters Debra Eidsness (husband Wes) and Susan Campbell (husband Jerry), six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Greta is preceded in death by her husband, Dick Barry, daughter, Diane Olson, stepson, Patrick Barry, her parents, her brothers Cecil Sundell, Doyle Sundell and John Sundell, and sisters Betty Huntington and Bonnie Ragan .
Many will remember Greta from her many year's as a checker at Thrifty Foods where she would always greet you with a smile and a kind word.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Josephine Caring Community, 9901 272nd Pl. NW, Stanwood, WA and/or Hospice NW 227 Freeway Dr Suite A, Mt Vernon, WA 98273
There will be no public funeral service because of Covid restrictions. She will be laid to rest at Anderson Cemetery in Stanwood, WA.
