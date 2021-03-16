Gwynne Day Jackson, 96, passed away peacefully March 12, 2021 in Albuquerque, N.M.
Gwynne was born on Sept. 24, 1924 in Eugene, Ore., the only child of the late Clyde E. Day and Ruth H. Day of Day and Day Optometrists, Olympia, Wash. Gwynne lived in Olympia until her retirement from the WA State Library in 1986, thereafter spending extended times living with each of her three daughters.
Gwynne was a passionate artist and enjoyed her crafts all her life: gardening, pottery, spinning, weaving, watercolors, and acrylic painting. She also traveled after retirement to the UK, Egypt, and Norway.
Gwynne is survived by her four retired children: Stephanie Hagen (Ponder) and son-in-law Scott Hagen of Puyallup, Wash; Dr. Melanie Whittaker, CMO of the Alternative Medicine Clinic, and son-in-law John R. Cumbow formerly of Stanwood, Wash; Jennifer Richards and son-in-law John Pearson of Albuquerque, N.M.; and Day E. Jackson of Olympia, Wash.
Four grandchildren: Raina Bailey (Bingham) of Albuquerque, N.M.; Madelaine Schneider of Kirchheim an der Weinstraße, Germany; Sandra Putnam (Moloney) and Cheri Jackson, both of Olympia, Wash. Two step-grandchildren: Jeremy and Amanda Cumbow both of Seattle, Wash. Six great-grandchildren: Ryan and Sean Moloney of Olympia; Conrad and Philipp Schneider of Germany; and Savannah and Rowan Bingham of Albuquerque. One step-great-grandchild: Khensani Cumbow-Maphosa of Seattle.
A private family gathering will be held.
