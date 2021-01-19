Heather Nicole Bouton-Strom age 41, passed away January 2, 2021. She was a beautiful daughter, mother and grand-daughter. She will deeply missed.
She is survived by her daughters McKenzee Lynn and Kylie Strom, mother Sue Nickels, grandparents Tom and LaDonna Nickels and many other family members.
