Born in Nebraska he moved to Klamath Falls, Ore.
Herb met and married the love of his life. Wanda June Brown. Herb and family moved to Mountlake Terrace, Wash., where Herb worked for the U.S. Post Office until his retired. He then helped Wanda with her Dry Cleaner business at 10th Ave and Alderwood Mall.
After retiring Herb enjoyed fishing, hunting, golf and his family and friends.
Herb was preceded in death by his three children; Danny R. Wallin, Cheri L. (Wallin} Haigood and Marily K. (Wallin) Bailey Rosendahl.
He will be missed by those he leaves behind; His wife of 73 years Wanda J. Wallin, son-in-law Brian Haigood, grandchildren; Tina E. Wallin, Danny R. Wallin Jr. and wife Talyn R. (Greataex) Wallin, and Jason L. Wallin, as well as four great-grandchildren.
Due to Covid 19, we will postpone a gathering. Remembrances would be welcome, they will be read and appreciated by the family. Send to: Wanda Wallin P.O. Box 91 Stanwood, WA 98282
Arrangements under the direction of Gilbertson Funeral Home Stanwood.
