Ian Keith Graham, born May 18, 1939 in Birmingham, England went to be with His Lord and Savior on Friday, December 20. Ian is survived by Marvel, his first love and best friend for over 56 years, his two children, Elizabeth Uyehara and Colin Graham, Son-in-law Tony Uyehara and Grandchildren Michael and Stephen Uyehara who all loved him dearly
Ian served heroically for thirty years in the US Navy as an Aviator retiring as a Captain in 1991. He served with honor, gratitude and a true sense of purpose and mission by fighting for his country.
For all who knew him, they would agree that three words would describe him: kindness, grace, and family. Ian was unique. He engaged with everyone; whether speaking to a member of our Saviour's Lutheran Church, lifelong Naval colleagues, or fans at Husky football, soccer and basketball games. He was one of those very rare people who selflessly gave more to life and to others than he ever took. Most importantly, he lived his life for the Lord.
Please join us in the celebration of Ian's life at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 27201 99th Ave. NW, Stanwood, WA on Saturday, January 4 at 1 p.m.
Charitable donations may be made to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church.
Please see Full Obituary at www.gilbertsohfh.com
