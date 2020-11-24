Isabell Andrews passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 after a courageous battle against lung cancer with her husband, Chuck Durland, by her side. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and wife. She lived her life by the first and second commandments: to love God and to love your neighbor as yourself. She never met a stranger and greeted anyone with a smile, a wave or a hug. She greeted every homeless person she met with a smile.
She was born Isabell Stavheim in Seattle, Wash., on February 26, 1945 to Olaf Kristianson Stavheim and Martha Levinda Moore. Her father immigrated from Lesja, Norway in 1923 and settled in Ballard. Her mother was from Gray, Kentucky. They had four children, John, Isabell, Barbara, and Kenneth. She grew up in Ballard and graduated from Ballard High School in 1963
After high school, she moved to San Francisco, where she married Roger Neiss, with whom she had two daughters, Heather and Kirsten. When the marriage ended, she returned to Ballard. In 1973, she married Kenneth Andrews, with whom she had a daughter, Tara.
She worked for many years at Ballard Optical, as an optician, where she made many friends. After her children were grown, she joined the Ballard Elks, where she not only learned to ballroom dance, but became the chaplain and then the second woman Exalted Ruler in 2009.
Isabell was the matriarch of the family. For many years, she hosted family gatherings and specialized in making everyone's favorite pie. She impressed everyone with her baking skills. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. At the end of 2008, she connected on-line with Chuck Durland from Camano Island. For the next several years, they dated long distance and fell in love. They took dance lessons together and danced every chance they could.
On August 3, 2013, they married in a fairy tale wedding. They rode in a horse drawn carriage in the annual Stanwood Camano Fair Parade to the Stanwood United Methodist Church on a beautiful sunny day.
Isabell and Chuck retired shortly after they married and traveled to Rome, Venice, Paris, the Caribbean, Hawaii, Alaska, Mexico, and Canada. They loved visiting her daughter, Kirsten's family in Dundurn,Saskatchewan and Chuck's son, Jeff and his wife, Julie, in New York City. They enjoyed many cruises.
She was preceded in death by her father, mother, and brothers, John and Kenneth. She is survived by her husband, Charles Durland; her sister, Barbara Buchmann; daughters Heather Neiss, Kirsten Menshenfriend (Steve), and Tara Andrews (Mick Shane); grandchildren, Jacob Fullerton, Lydia and Luke Menshenfriend, Aubrey Grosvenor, Avery Andrews, Addison Shane; step-son, Jeffrey Durland (Julie Doughty) and niece Victoria Starrett.
Chuck and Isabell appreciated the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff at Skagit Regional Health Cancer Care Center in Mount Vernon and the Signature Home Health nurses and physical therapists who were very caring and professional.
A virtual celebration of her life is planned for Saturday, November 28, 2020 that will be available on YouTube. Donations in her memory can be made to the Stanwood United Methodist Church at Stanwoodumc.org or to the Camano City Schoolhouse, where she and Chuck have volunteered for many years at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.