James Kinder peacefully went to be with his Lord and savior Jesus Christ at his home in Stanwood on February 19, 2021.
He was born in Oakland, Calif., and in 1932 moved with his parents, Ira Owen and Charlotte Kinder to Marysville, Wash. He grew up in Marysville graduating from high school in 1950. In 1953, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict and proudly served as a gunner's mate on board three U.S. aircraft carriers, the Antietam, Shangri-La and the Yorktown until his honorable discharge in 1956. He then moved to Arizona and worked in the copper mines. Before his retirement in 1994, he worked as a construction foreman for the City of Marysville Water & Sewer Department.
Jim loved spending time at home with his family, neighbors and friends, attending church and especially his men's bible study group. He also enjoyed Ballroom dancing with his wife and many friends at the Normanna Club in Everett. He was a people person and made everyone feel welcome and special.
Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Mary; sons, Gary Christenson (Narinder Kaur (Sami), and Larry Christenson; son-in-law, Dale Heckendorf (Kathy); grandsons, Daniel Heckendorf (Selina), Nathan Heckendorf; granddaughters, Megan Erickson (Ben), Libby Christenson, Claire Christenson, Dacia House (Cody), and Kaila Heckendorf; great-granddaughters, Zooey Erickson, Ariana Heckendorf, Adalynn Heckendorf, Finley Ruth House; and great-grandson Deklan Erickson; sisters-in-law, Lois White, Deloise Shutes, Darlene Aanderud; nieces, Valerie Grube (Rick) Trudy White, Kathy Savage (Dave); nephews, Dave Hoffman (Marian), Dan Hoffman (Sue), James Bowie (Marianne), Mike Bowie (Kelly), and families; Canadian cousins; Gaye Dierks and Annette
O'Connor.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Bud Kinder (Grace); sisters Alice Bowie (Bob), Isabelle Hoffman; aunts, Nettie O'Connor, Alice Dierks (Win); and brother in-law, Bill White. Welcoming him in heaven is his precious daughter, Joni Heckendorf whom he missed and loved dearly. We thank God for the compassionate and loving care given to Jim by caregivers, family members, neighbors and friends. We especially want to thank Providence Hospice and Homecare of Snohomish County. In lieu of flowers memorials to Providence Hospice and Homecare of Snohomish County, 2731 Wetmore Ave, Suite 500, Everett, WA 98201.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held at Stanwood Foursquare Church, 37007 90th Ave NW, Stanwood, WA. Burial at Cypress Lawn Memorial Park, Everett, WA. Arrangements entrusted to Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home, Marysville, WA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.