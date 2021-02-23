Jay Frederick Ayers, 72, passed away on February 7, 2021, in Irving, Texas. Jay was born on June 23, 1948 in Franklin, New Jersey to Eldon and Florence Ayers.
Jay loved fishing, bird-watching, trains and spending time with his family. He spent his life helping others: his family, his neighbors, those he knew through work and countless others in the community. He will be remembered for his big heart, wisdom, sharp wit and courage. He gave the world to his family and will be dearly missed by family and friends across the country.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his two brothers, Lawrence and Gerald Ayers. Jay is survived by his wife, Lynn Losleben of Colleyville, Texas; his son Michael Ayers, daughter-in-law Lindsey and grandson Lucas, of Grapevine, Texas; his daughter Lauren Ayers, of London, England; and his sister, Jo-Ann Williamson of Layton, New Jersey.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, February 22, 12:30 p.m. at J.E. Foust & Son Funeral Directors, Grapevine, TX. The service can be viewed online at: dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/colleyville-tx/jay-ayers-10050128
