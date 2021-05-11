Jessie Barbara Manning, 86, passed away at Skagit Valley Hospital on Sunday, April 18, 2021. She was born July 16, 1934 in Senath, Mo. Her family relocated to Bothell, Wash., where Jessie graduated from high school in 1952. That same year she married William "Bud" Wright and together they raised four children.
Jessie moved to Stanwood in 1980 and lived there until her retirement when she moved to Camano Island. Jessie worked in food service and telecommunications. She had a passion for horses and enjoyed riding in parades. She was a long-time supporter of Stanwood Spartan Athletics and was often present in the stands cheering on the Spartans.
Jessie is survived by her loving companion of almost 40 years, O. Gene Helle; her four children: Chuck Wright, Barbie Forbes (Darell), Bill Wright and David Wright (Tricia); her seven grandchildren: Kim, Val, Taylor, Doug, Drew, Kylie and Alexandra; three great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother Herman Manning Jr. and her parents.
A small memorial service was held on May 2, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.