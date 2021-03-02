Jessie (better known as Jay), age 96, passed away peacefully on February 19, 2021 at Everett Providence Hospice after suffering a stroke.
Jessie was born in Quincy, Mass., to Walter and Florence Murray on April 14, 1924. She was a proud New Englander...(specifically the South Shore, as she would remind us). Jessie embraced her Scottish heritage and was from the Murray of Atholl Clan.
Jessie graduated from Quincy City Hospital in Quincy, Mass., as a Registered Nurse in 1945. She worked for many years as an RN at the old Seattle General Hospital before retiring after a brief time at Waldo Hospital near Northgate.
Jay met her future husband, Jim Daly, after WWII when Jim was discharged from the US Coast Guard in Boston, where he had relatives. The two were married on May 17, 1946, and subsequently moved to Blaine, Wash., where their twins, Susanne and Sheryl, were born in 1949. The family moved back east to Stoughton, Mass., where they tried their hand at farming. Their son, Craig, was born in South Weymouth, Mass., in 1953.
In 1954, they sold the farm and moved back to Seattle, settling in the Greenwood District, where they resided and raised their family until retirement.
After a brief move to Edmonds, they relocated to Stanwood to be close to family.
Jessie was a member of the Woodland Park United Methodist Church while in Seattle and then the Stanwood United Methodist Church.
She was a child of the Great Depression of the 1920s and '30s and one of the last of the Great Generation coming out of WWII.
Jay and Jim traveled extensively, loving their cruises, Scotland, and New Zealand, but their favorite spot was Sugar Beach on Maui.
Jay also loved her Mariners, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy... her crossword puzzles, games, and jigsaw puzzles. But it was her family that meant everything to her. She was able to move in with her daughter, Sheryl, for over ten years.
Jay was loved by all for her big heart, sense of humor, and quick wit. She loved to dance, talk about doing the jitterbug back in the day, and was able to dance at each of her grandkids' weddings.
Jay was preceded in death by her husband, James T. Daly, who passed away in 2000.
She is survived by her three children, Susanne Haring of St. Louis, Sheryl Swenson of Stanwood, and Craig Daly (Rosalie), also from Stanwood. She had eight grandchildren, Sydney, Jamie, Megan, Amanda, Taryn, Elise, Nolan and Laine, and nine great-grandchildren.
Jessie will be laid to rest next to her husband, Jim, at Anderson Cemetery in Stanwood.
A family gathering to celebrate Jessie's beautiful life will be held this summer.
Remembrances may be made to Stanwood United Methodist Church, Providence Hospice Care Center of Snohomish County, or a Charity of your choosing.
