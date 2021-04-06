Jill Eymer Greer, 72 passed peacefully on March 16, 2021, at her Camano Island home with her loving family by her side. She was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan and graduate from Rich East High School in Park Forest, Illinois, class of 1966. Jill attended Northern Illinois University and graduated from Washington State University in 1970 where she was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority.
Jill married Jim Holland in 1974 and they built a home in Gig Harbor, Wash., and raised two children, Jesse and Jenna. They later divorced. Jill was a Seattle-based flight attendant and purser with Northwest Airlines and Delta Airlines, retiring after a 39-year career. Jill was proud to be a leader in the Employee Assistance Program, helping her peers whenever needed.
In 2011 Jill married Terry Greer, retired and moved to Camano Island. Together they traveled the world extensively having many adventures, fulfilling one of Jill's favorite quotes from Thoreau- "live the life you've imagined." As active Rotarians, together Terry and Jill were involved in many service projects locally and internationally and attended Rotary International Convention each year.
Rotary's motto of "Service Above Self" was also Jill's personal creed as she volunteered to help whenever the opportunity presented itself. She helped in the church flower ministry, went to Honduras and Haiti to work on hands-on service projects, adopted a school in /Honduras, volunteered at the local food bank and helped in numerous Rotary fundraisers. Jill was an active member of Camano Chapel and loved singing in the choir.
Family was very important to Jill as she spent as much time with family as possible. Time with grandchildren trumped everything. She was a positive, generous and kind woman who made friends easily and lived a life full of joy, personality, caring and laughter. The earth lost a remarkably strong woman and heaven gained a shining star.
Jill is survived by her husband Terry Greer at the home, and children Jesse Holland, Everett, Jenna Holland (husband Wesley McCain), Portland; stepsons Ian Greer (Virginia), Ithaca NY, and Garrett Greer, Redmond. Grandchildren, John Holland, Ada Greer and Uli Greer, mother-in-law Louise Greer, brother Scott Eymer (Sandie), and nephews Mark Eymer and Michael Eymer. Jill was predeceased by parents, Gale and Jackey Eymer.
The family will schedule a celebration of Jill's life later when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a memorial donation in Jill's name to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, with checks payable to Stanwood-Camano Rotary Foundation at P. O. Box 1754 Stanwood, WA 98292.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.