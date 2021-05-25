Jim Dallman was born February 11, 1943 in Mount Vernon, Wash., and died on May 12, 2021 after a long battle with illness. He was preceded in death by his parents Owen and Loyal Dallman, sisters; Lavon Gilliland, Audry Broxen, and Evelyn Hall.
He is survived by his wife Sandra Dallman of 57 years who he bragged has been truly a faithful helpmate to the end and, "For this I will ever be thankful", sister Verna Whitlinger, daughters Tami Link, Christine Dallman and son Doug Dallman. Five grandsons Kurtis Holland Kyle Holland Kevon Holland Adam Dallman and Alec Dallman. Also eight great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Jim was born and raised on South end of Camano Island and attended school at Stanwood. He retired from the Public Utility District June 1, 1993. He attended church on Camano Island and spent his life sharing the word of God with others and serving His Lord. His hearts desire was for all he met to have a personal relationship with Jesus so that he could know his departure from loved ones on earth would only be temporary until they be reunited in heaven. John 3:16 John 14:6
