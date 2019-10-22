Jim Fure born Jan. 31, 1938 in Stanwood, Wash., died Sept. 28, 2019 in Terry, Mont.
Jim worked in the logging industry falling and topping trees in Washington and Alaska. He lived mostly in Fall City, Wash.
After retiring he moved to Terry, Mont., to pursue his passion of big game hunting.
Jim was a standout basketball player for the Twin City Cardinals from 1954 through 1956, helping his team place 1st at the district tournament in 1956 and 6th place at the class "B" state tournament. Earning 1st team all league and all state honorable mention.
He was also known as the unofficial light heavy weight champion of Stanwood and surrounding bars in the late 50's and 60's.
He is survived by Ardith Fure, children; Kurt Fure, Julie (Mike) Patton, Jeff Fure. Grandchildren; Keylee (Braeden) Fure Dedrick and Jake Patton. Great-grandaughters; Dallas Day and Laynee Mae Dedrick. Brother's; Bill-Bear (Vicki) Fure and Jerry-Big Fish (Cathy) Fure and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Proceeded in death by his parents; Big Jim and Inga Fure, his mother and father in law, Jens and Marie Jensen, sisters and brothers in law, Doris and Cecil Stanley and Vivian and Jim Reece. Children; Ron, Laurie and Tom Fure.
