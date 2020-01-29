Jonathan (Jon) L. Staffenhagen, age 40, of Camano Island, passed away on Sunday Jan. 26, 2020 enroute to Skagit Valley Hospital.
Jon was born to Edward and Joann Staffenhagen on December 5, 1979. On August 26, 1998 he married the love of his life Jamie. Jon and his family moved to the Stanwood Camano area in 2006.
Jon loved four things in life, his family, friends, faith and the Seahawks. When Jon loved, he loved fully and without judgment. He walked through life with the moto's "let the love in" and "let it go". Jon believed family and faith went hand and hand. He was an active member of the Camano Lutheran Church. Jon felt truly blessed to be involved in the church community. Jon also believed in living his life by the Scout's law. He has been a member of the Boy Scouts of America Troop 46 for over 12 years. Jon Staffenhagen touched the lives of so many in the community and will be truly missed.
Jon was preceded in death by his father, Edward Staffenhagen.
Jon is survived the love of his life, wife, Jamie Staffenhagen and their three children, Edward, Emily and Austin. Jon is also survived by his mother, Joann and uncle Gerald Staffenhagen.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Jon on Sunday, Feb.2, in the small sanctuary at Camano Lutheran Church at 1 p.m. A potluck reception will follow after the service in the large sanctuary.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.