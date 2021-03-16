Judy died Feb 19, in Port Angeles at the age of 93 years. A resident of Camano Island for 40 years. Judy is survived by Annette Clem (Jim) of Sequim, grandson's Zach (Julia) and Jacob; son Michael (Cindy) of Yelm; son-in-law Jerry Alexander of Gig Harbor, grandson's Isaac, Joshua (Lisa) and great-grandson's Zane and Landon. Full obituary can be found @ www.gilbertsonfh.com.
