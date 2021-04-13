Julian Gladstone was born May 12, 1925. He spent his teenage years in Larchmont, New York before volunteering for the Army Air Corps in 1943. Gladstone flew B-17's with the Eighth Air Force in the European Campaign. In addition to the Air Medal and various decorations and citations his group earned the Presidential Citation with cluster. He received a combat disability pension during this time. For the next sixteen years he participated in the Reserve and finally the Air National Guard. After World War II he rowed for the University of Pennsylvania before graduating from the Wharton School. Julian then became involved in motion picture production in Mexico, Hollywood, and in New York with Columbia Pictures. For the only home improvement retail chain in Canada at the time he created the largest wholesale hardware company in that country. Gladstone returned to the US where he attained executive positions in Operations and in Merchandising for specialty stores and national retail chains. He had the distinction of conducting annual seminars for both the Mass Retailing Institute and the Catalog Showroom Association conventions. Julian with his former wife, Vera (nee Reid), successfully bred Boxers for the show ring for over thirty years. In 1985 they moved to Graham, Wash., where he established a well-known pet supply company for the dog-show pet trade.
Upon moving to Camano Island, he managed a retail-related consulting company doing business in Oregon and Washington. Gladstone, with the aid of Terry Greer C.P.A., was instrumental in preventing the Camano Coop Water and Power Co. from being taken over by the state. Gladstone, a member of the National Conservancy, developed a wildlife sanctuary on Camano Island accredited by the Dept of Fish and Wildlife and the NW Wildlife Association. He was a devoted amateur ornithologist. Gladstone has published two editions of his memoirs entitled, "Never Climbed His Mountain". The "Second Edition" received a number of awards including Finalist National INDIE Excellence Award in 2013 and The Hundred Most Notable Books of 2015 by independent publishers.
During the last years of his life he lived in Lake Worth, Fla. He also had a large following through his blogs under the title of "Myths, Fallacies and Most Therapists Without A Clue".
Gladstone was interred at the Fir-Conway Lutheran Cemetery north of Stanwood, Wash.
