KATHERINE ANN LORANGER

MEMORIAL SERVICE/CAMANO LUTHERAN CEMETERY
FLAGPOLE DEDICATION CEREMONY
Saturday, October 26, Funeral Services for Katherine Ann "Kat" Loranger will be held at noon at the Camano Lutheran Cemetery followed by a reception at Camano Community Center. All who knew Katherine are invited to pay their respects.
Immediately prior to the service at 11 a.m., a new cemetery flagpole will be dedicated. The flag will be raised by Camano Boy Scout Troop #46 with Seattle's Neil Hubbard on bagpipes and American Legion Frank Hancock Post #92 firing a 21-gun salute. The public is invited to attend the flag dedication ceremony.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.