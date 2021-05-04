Kathy was born August 14, 1932 in Stanwood, Wash., a small farming town settled by Norwegian immigrants. Barely more than a one street town, everyone in Stanwood knew each other and Kathy was grateful to have grown up there and not a big city. She graduated from Stanwood High School in 1950 and attended Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Washington. In 1955, as a student of PLU's first nursing program, Kathy received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing as a Registered Nurse. Just two weeks after graduation, she married the love of her life, Dr. Herbert Edison Glick. In January 1954, Kathy was in Portland, Oregon for her medical surgical rotation. One day, it snowed four inches and she was with a group of nursing students walking back to their dorms when three medical students invited them to go sledding. The med students had "wiped" bedpans to use as makeshift sleds; one of those students was Herbert! Kathy always had the unique pleasure of saying that she, "met her husband on a bedpan in the snow!" Their connection was instantaneous and was followed by 44 wonderful years of marriage until Herb's death in 1998. Herbert graduated from medical school ten days after Kathy's graduation and three days after that, they were married on June 12, 1955 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Stanwood. Thus began Kathy's exciting life as the wife of a career Navy Medical Officer. Kathryn and Herbert lived across the Globe and had many remarkable experiences. They were stationed in seven states (some twice+), two territories (their daughter Alysen was born in Hawaii before it became a state!), and three European countries.
While stationed in England, with the British Royal Navy in 1970, Kathy and Herb were invited to one of Queen Elizabeth II's summer Garden Parties. Herb wore his dress blues and all the Buckingham Palace Guards saluted. Kathy said this was such an exciting event for them that she had goosebumps! Later, after a year in Rota, Spain, they moved to Gaeta, Italy, a beautiful city on the Mediterranean Sea.
Herb was the Medical Doctor for the U.S. Navy 6th Fleet. While there, Kathy sang with the 6th Fleet Singers; their most thrilling performance was at the Summer Olympics in Munich, Germany in 1972. Kathy was always astonished that the "little farm girl" from Stanwood did all these amazing things. Kathy had a very blessed life and never hesitated to thank the Lord for the opportunities she was given.
At Pearl Harbor, Guam, and Great Lakes, Kathy was the Naval Chapel Organist, and she often was a choir member or directed Junior Choir at the churches and chapels the family attended. She certainly put her background training in music to good use throughout her life.
When Dr. Glick retired from the Navy in 1980, he opened a family medicine practice in Silverdale, Wash., where Kathy joined him as his office nurse for 14 years. Active in the community, she served many years on the Martha & Mary Lutheran Services Board of Directors, as well as Hospice of Kitsap County.
After Herb's sudden death in 1998, Kathy became a hospice home visit volunteer for ten years, making weekly visits to patients and their families. It was a wonderful experience as she was able to use her nursing skills, but just apply them differently. Kathy moved to Crista Shores Senior Living facility in Silverdale, Wash., in 2014, where she remained until her death on April 18, 2021. While there, she continued to participate in many of her lifelong favorite activities including church, book club, and drama.
Kathy is survived by her son Erik (Patrice) of Silverdale, Wash., daughter Alysen of Flowood, Miss., and grandchildren Gwenyth and Cullen, sister Elaine of Minneapolis, Minn., and many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Kathy was a lifelong Lutheran who loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She gently and peacefully left her earthly life Sunday morning, April 18, 2021 as Patrice and Erik were by her side and Alysen joined via Facetime from Mississippi.
Above anything else on earth, Kathy felt her life had been abundantly and richly blessed by God, and she eagerly awaited her Heavenly welcome and reunion with her beloved Herb. Memorial services are pending. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Silverdale Lutheran Church.
