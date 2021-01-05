Kenneth B. Stensen was born January 7, 1962 and passed away suddenly December 25, 2020.
Ken attended school in Stanwood and graduated from WSU in 1985 with a double major in finance and accounting. Ken worked for Twin City Foods in Lake Odessa, Mich., as Division Manager retiring in 2019 due to heart condition.
Growing up in Stanwood, Ken was a good son, brother and athlete with an abundance of friends.
He is survived by his parents Scott and Bernice Stensen of Stanwood, sister Shelly and Colin Kertson of Graham, Wash. He was a great father to his three daughters Lauren, Taylor and Nicole of Lansing Mich., and the girls' mother Kerry of Lansing Mich.
Any memorials may be given to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org
