Kenneth Caleb Lofthouse, 32, a resident of Everett, Wash., passed away May 12, 2020 in Mt. Vernon, Wash.
KENNETH CALEB LOFTHOUSE October 12, 1987 - May 12, 2020
- Submitted
-
-
- 0
More from this section
-
SHEILA ANN JENSEN
Posted: 12 p.m.
-
JAMES B. NOWAK September 6, 1937 - May 17, 2020
Posted: 12 p.m.
-
RODERICK NEIL MATHESON June 7, 1948 - January 5, 2020
Posted: 12 p.m.
-
BEVELY JEAN OLSON April 30, 1934 - May 28, 2020
Posted: 12 p.m.
-
MARGARET FERN LEIGHTON May 31, 1922 - May 9, 2020
Posted: May 26, 2020
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Vote for your favorite businesses
in the Best of Stanwood Camano
starting May 14th!
Don't have an account?
Become a member today for less than $5/month and get your news any way you want it!Subscribe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.