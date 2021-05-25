Kenneth (Ken) Loren Gilbertson, born September 28, 1947 passed on May 18, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Inor and Louise Gilbertson and brother, Allen Gilbertson. Ken is survived by his loving wife, RuthAnn and children Christopher McEver, Anna McEver Gibson and Linda McEver Blankenship and their children Teran Werner, Braeden Giacoani, Noah Giacoani Grace McEver, Lilah Gibson, Will McEver and Georgia Gibson.
Ken graduated from Stanwood High School in 1965. He lettered in both basketball and baseball and his classmates were the LAST to wear the "TWIN CITY CARDINAL" baseball shirts. After high school he attended Skagit Valley College and from there he attended what was then CWSC. He graduated in 1971 with a degree in Business and Economics and was an active member in their club. After graduation he was employed with a PNW loan corporation. Shortly after that he and his family established a successful realty business serving Camano Island. Ken spent many years in property development and owning and running his sand and gravel business.
Ken had a full extended family, whom all hold in their hearts years of adventures, and good memories of time spent with him and RuthAnn. Ken will be remembered and missed by many dear and life-long friends whose stories will continue for years to come.
