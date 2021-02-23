Kert English, 80, passed away at his home on Camano Island on January 22 after a long battle with prostate cancer. He is survived by Jo, his wife of 57 years, his son Rick, daughter Cami and five granddaughters.
Kert grew up in Moses Lake and graduated from Central Washington University. In 1972 the family moved to Alaska, where he owned and operated a real estate appraisal firm in Anchorage until retiring to Camano Island.
Kert loved life on Camano for 27 yrs, playing golf at Camaloch, crabbing in Utsalady Bay, and enjoying good food and wine while traveling the world with his wife and friends. No service will be held at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.