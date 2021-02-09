Kimberly Michele Barker 60, passed away January 24, 2021 at St. Frances Hospital, Federal Way, Wash. She was born to Richard and Shirlee Barker April 20, 1960 Everett, Wash.
Preceding her in death were her parents of Arlington, Wash., brother Leanard Larcom of Rice, Wash., her best friend Cheryl of Federal Way, Wash., and her dog Maizy, a Golden Lab.
Surviving Kimberly is her foster daughter Alex of Federal Way, brothers Richard (Teresa) Barker of Duvall, Wash., Michael Barker of Stanwood, Wash., Brian Larcom of Rice, sister Lynn (Rodney) Moore of Stanwood. As well as many cousins, nephews, nieces, co-workers and friends, especially best friends-caregivers Lisa and Debbie.
Kim was employed with Plymouth Group Housing, Seattle, Wash., and was a Mary Kay Sales Director and was able to travel for both companies in which she enjoyed.
Mostly Kim enjoyed being with family and friends especially for holidays and different occasions, barbeque's, going out to dinner, gardening, canning green beans and tomatoes, baking and cooking.
She grew up on a farm with her siblings and learned "Get your work done first and do a good job, then you can have fun afterwards." Kim was taught values, morales "In God we trust".
Some of her favorite Bible verses and saying "Knock and it shall be open," "Fruits of the spirit the greatest of these is love." "We are never alone." "God is always with us"
Her favorite songs were, I Can Only Imagine and Who's going to fill their shoes.
Graveside services were held February 6, 2021 at Fern Hill Cemetery, Anacortes, Wash.
