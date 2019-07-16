Lawrence Harland Koester (John) passed away to be with the Lord on July 5, 2019, at the age of 93.
He is survived by his two sons, Stephen (and his wife Joyce, four children and eight grandchildren); Ken (and his wife Linda and two stepchildren); and his wife Michelle and their two sons Jake (and wife Jenny and two children) and Dan.
