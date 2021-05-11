The family of Leigh Ira Nold wishes to announce his passing in the morning hours on April 28, 2021. He was 91 years young. Leigh was born to Karl and Madeline Nold on March 3, 1930 in Hoquiam, Wash. He attended Our Lady of Good Help School and was a proud 1948 graduate of Hoquiam High School. He attended Central Washington State College in Ellensburg, where he met the love of his life, Marilyn F. Dreher as freshmen. After his sophomore year, he was drafted into the US Army, and served stateside during the Korean Conflict. Following his service to our country, he finished his college studies in business at the University of Washington, and was a decades long Husky football season ticket holder. Leigh and Marilyn were married in Bremerton, Wash., in August, 1955, and made their first home together in Puyallup, Wash. Throughout their married lives, they lived in Puyallup, Burien, Port Angeles, and Stanwood. Leigh enjoyed spending time boating and fishing in the San Juans, and at his south Puget Sound cabin, a place he greatly loved. He took much pride in a well cared-for yard. Leigh was employed by NC Machinery and worked there until retirement. Leigh and Marilyn raised three daughters, and although he hardly ever got a word in at dinnertime, was a loving, supportive, strong-willed dad who cared deeply about his family. After Marilyn passed away in 2006, Leigh continued living independently in Stanwood, and treated his family to cruises in Alaska and Hawaii. A trip to Italy with his daughters was a cherished vacation of a lifetime.
Leigh is survived by his three daughters, Jane Lenz, Claire Nold-Glaser (Jeff), and Lynn Barashkoff (Alex), grandchildren Karl (Jessica), Alan (Kaylin), John, Dylan, Emilia, Dominic, and Carolynn, and great-grandchildren Carter and Reagan Lenz, and Summer Lenz.
He was predeceased by his loving wife, Marilyn, and grandson, Drew.
Private services will be held. Leigh will be interred with Marilyn at Anderson Cemetery in Stanwood.
Well-done, Dad. We love and miss you every day. We know you are dancing with Mom in heaven to the great tunes of the big bands, Andy Williams, and the Mills Brothers!
Leigh was the original founder of an educational fund which awards scholarships yearly to graduating seniors from Hoquiam High School. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are suggested to the Hoquiam High School Class of 1948 Scholarship Fund, Hoquiam School District, Attn. Class of 1948 Scholarship Fund--325 W. Chenault St., Hoquiam, WA 98550, or to Saint Mary Catholic School, 518 North H Street, Aberdeen, WA 98520, or to the Marlece Duncan Memorial Shoe Fund, (provides shoe vouchers for kids ages 5-18), St. Cecilia Catholic Church, PO Box 1002, Stanwood, WA 98292.
