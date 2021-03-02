Linda, age 78, passed away on February 8, 2021 from complications due to Covid-19 while at the Santa Cruz Valley Hospital in Green Valley, Ariz.
Linda was born in Anacortes, July 16, 1942 to Melvin and Hazel Halgren. Linda graduated from Anacortes High School in 1960. She continued her education studying accounting at Skagit Business College and Western Washington College. She married Gary Dunn in 1964 and together they had two daughters. They divorced in 1974.
In 1999 Linda married Orlie Rud on a beach in Maui. They lived in a beautiful home overlooking Puget Sound on Camano Island prior to moving to Green Valley, Ariz.
Linda was a Real Estate Agent for 40 years. She was extremely successful during this time in buying, selling, managing, and developing many types of real estate opportunities.
Linda loved getting together with her family and friends for special occasions such as birthdays and annual holidays. She enjoyed playing golf and played on the women's league for many years at the golf course located on Camano Island. In the last few years Linda enjoyed playing Dominos or "Train" with the neighborhood ladies. She also liked to do decorative rock painting and loved planting flowers. Linda and Orlie shared many fun times during their 21 years of marriage.
Linda is survived by her husband, Orlie, two daughters, Kristy (Skyler) Kelm and Carolyn Wick, brother, Larry (Sandi) Halgren. She has three granddaughters, Sierra (Josiah), Mackenzie and Madison.
A Celebration of Life is being planned later this summer.
