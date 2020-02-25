Linda (aka Luie) Melum passed away very suddenly on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. She was born October 15, 1952 to Edward and Betty (Morrison) Miles in Seattle. As a small child, she moved with her family to Victoria, B.C. Several years later the family moved back to the Ballard area of Seattle where Linda attended school until the family moved to Camano Island in 1969. Linda graduated from Stanwood High in 1970, she attended Skagit Valley College School of Nursing to obtain her LPN license and worked the majority of her adult life as an LPN in the Stanwood Camano area.
Linda married John Melum in 1972 and spent 47 wonderful, loving years together, they enjoyed their annual trips to Ariz., for Mariners spring training and to visit family and friends. Linda also enjoyed spending time at their vacation home at Desert Aire.
Linda was a longtime member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Stanwood Eagles #3041. She enjoyed volunteering at the Eagles Club during the Stanwood Camano Fair. .
Linda is survived by her loving husband of 47 years John and two fur babies at the family home. She is also survived by two sisters, two brothers, three sisters-in-law, four brothers-in-law, an aunt and an uncle, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and her many, many friends. Linda was loved by all who knew her and she is greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Linda (Luie) on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Stanwood Eagles from 1 p.m. till 5 p.m.
The family has requested in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Linda to the Stanwood Eagles Ladies Auxiliary, Heart Fund.
