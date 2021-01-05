Linda Marie Utgard, 68, of Stanwood, Wash., passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020 from complications due to a fall in her home in early October.
Linda was the first born child to Irving B. Utgard and Margaret J. (Brovold) Utgard on September 02, 1952 in Mount Vernon, Wash. She grew up in the Cedarhome area, was confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church, was in Camp Fire Girls and graduated with the Stanwood High School Class of 1970.
Linda began her working career in 1970 as a checker at Thrifty Foods in Stanwood and worked there 17 years. She knew everyone and everyone knew her. She then worked briefly in Olympia for the Washington State House of Representatives as a committee clerk. She then moved on to the City of Everett where she worked as a Water Conservation Specialist. She also worked briefly for the City of Stanwood as a Secretary/ Census Administrator. Linda was currently working as a Natural Resource Technician processing Forest Practice Permits for the State of Washington, Department of Natural Resources in Sedro-Woolley where she had been employed for 25 years. She enjoyed her job there and her coworkers. Linda had served on the Stanwood City Council and currently served on the City of Stanwood Planning Commission. She enjoyed going to UW Husky football games for many years. She loved books and was an avid reader.
Linda is survived by her mother, Margaret Utgard. sisters, Janet (Scott Shroyer) Utgard and Barbara (Craig) Young, brother, Jeff Utgard, nieces, Melissa Young and Nicole (Josh) Erhman, great nieces and nephews, Jennifer, Kevin, Zoey, Ashley, Peyton and Ronon, great great nephew and niece, Austin and Eva, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by grandparents Dewey and Clara Utgard and John and Nora Brovold, father, Irving Utgard and aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorials may be made in Linda's name to the Stanwood Area Historical Society, PO Box 69, Stanwood, WA 98292 or to a favorite charity.
Due to Covid restrictions a private family service will be held at Anderson Cemetery under the direction of Gilbertson Funeral Home.
