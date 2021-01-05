On December 19, 2020, Lorraine Rottrup Atkinson went home to be with her Lord and Savior. Lorraine was born August 19, 1930 in Watertown, South Dakota to her Danish immigrant parents, Irvin and Elsie Rottrup. At age 14, Lorraine moved with her family to Washington State. She resided in Des Moines where she attended and graduated from Highline High School. Lorraine attended Seattle Pacific College where she met her husband, Donald V. Atkinson. She graduated from San Francisco State College with an education degree. Lorraine served as a pastor's wife for many years and was also a librarian in the Marysville School District and at Seattle Pacific University.
Lorraine and Don moved to the Warm Beach Senior Community in the early 1990s. They were active members in the Warm Beach Free Methodist Church.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, her parents Irvin and Elsie Rottrup and her brother Stanley. She leaves behind her twin sister, Elaine Rottrup Reiff Andvik, her brother Lowell Rottrup and her two daughters, Christine (Greg) Shaw of Lapeer Mich., Karen (Robert) DeVries of Sultan, Wash., five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
