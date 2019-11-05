Lorraine Sutton, 80, of Ashton, Idaho, passed away Oct. 24, 2019, at the Ashton Living Center after a long struggle with early onset Alzheimer's Disease.
Lorraine was born July 30, 1939, in Egin, Idaho, to William Earl and Verna Lovisa Davis Hunt. She attended area schools and graduated from South Fremont High School.
She married Jerry Barrett in 1962. They lived and raised their eight children in Washington State. Jerry died in 1986, and Lorraine returned to Idaho. She married Kenneth Sutton in 1989, and they were married until his passing in 2014.
Lorraine is survived by her children, Jeffery Barrett, Alan Barrett, Robynn Barrett-Matteson, Lorri Barrett, Tracie Barrett-West, Shannon Barrett-Rigby, Brooke Barrett-Lenz, and Jared Barrett; siblings, Glendon Hunt, Lynda Kerbs, and Sharlene Bergeson; 14 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands; and siblings, David Hunt, John Hunt, Leonard Hunt, and Arlene Miller.
The family extends a special thank you to the caregivers and staff at Ashton Living Center.
Per Lorraine's wishes, a graveside service will be held at 12 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Sutton Cemetery, 900 East 7242 South, Rexburg, Idaho.
The family will receive friends Saturday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. at Baxter Funeral Home, 717 Main St., in Ashton before going to the family graveside services.
Following the services a luncheon will be held for family at The Avenues Event Center, 859 S. Yellowstone Hwy., Ste. 1003, Rexburg, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.baxterfh.com.
Contributions can be made in memory of Lorraine to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation at www.alzinfo.org/donate/donation_form/.
