Saying good-bye is never easy, however, saying goodbye when you are isolated because you had Covid is more difficult than words could ever say. Not being able to hold your hand, be by your side, surrounding you with love, or kissing you good-bye have broken our hearts forever. This is what this pandemic took from us.
Dear Mom, Grandma, Nana Lou, Great-Grandma, and GG,
You were a fierce and independent woman. Reflecting back on your life we are amazed and in awe of the journey you took. Born on January 17, 1937, in Kilmanagh, Mich., to Christian and Florence Unger Fuerst, you were the youngest of 11 kids. Growing up in the small town of Sebewaing, Mich. you attended Emmanuel Lutheran School and was the first in your family to graduate high school in 1955. With an adventurous spirit, you bravely joined the US Army on October 12, 1955, proudly serving your country for 1 year, 4 months and 16 days. It was during that time, while stationed at Fort Ord, Calif., you met dad, the love of your life. The story goes that he had to ask you to marry him several times before you finally said yes. His goal was to marry you before you out ranked him. You became Mrs. on February 1, 1957 in Salinas Calif., and the adventurous journey began. You traveled the world together, seeing places most of us only dream of. Stationed in Germany, as young newlyweds, you traveled all over Europe. Your adventures included skiing in the Alps, visiting the tulip fields in Holland, attending the World's Fair in Brussels, and going up to the top of the Eiffel Tower...if we didn't have pictures, we would have never believed it! You continued to serve your country by being a wife of a career military man, living in military bases around the world such as Fort Davis, Panama, and traveling throughout the United States from the west to the south to the east coast, traveling by station wagon, girls in tow, from one military base to another, stopping to see many sites along the way, making lifelong friends wherever you went. Your military duties continued taking care of us girls while dad was deployed in Vietnam, fighting for freedom, always returning to Camano Island, a place near and dear to both of your hearts.
After retiring from the army, you and dad returned to Camano Island and eventually purchased the farm in Stanwood where you raised us five girls. As dad went out on the road to support his family, as hard as it was for you, you continued to be all your family needed you to be, mother, father, cook, maid, book keeper, farmer, chauffeur, and our biggest supporter and fan.
We didn't realize how difficult this time was for you, and for that we thank you. You loved your small-town, Stanwood, always running into someone you knew whether it was from the bowling league or the Bingo hall. You were the Seahawks' biggest fan, and loved watching the Mariners, until you didn't! Having breakfast at the Duck In or going to the casino were things you always looked forward to.
Mom, you were who you were because of your life's journey, and gave us a lot of joy and wonderful memories. The way you lived your life, you had to be fierce and independent. But you described yourself as a stubborn German woman, and we couldn't agree more! People who knew you often used the words spunky, feisty, and funny to describe you. You had a great sense of humor and could always laugh at yourself-usually harder than anybody else.
Mom, these are the last words we wanted to share with you. But they are just words on a page without the love behind them. And though we wished we could have held your hand and shared them with you in your final moments, we hope that you have felt all the love, care, and appreciation we had for you throughout all our years as a family, from the day of our birth until your last breath. We will always love you, and you will forever be in our hearts.
Love, Your girls,
Linda (Ernie) Reichlin of Mt. Vernon, Dawn (Dennis) Streeter, of Cape Coral Fla., Patricia (Rich) Bickford of Camano Island, Pamela (Peter) Stuard of University Place, and Shelly (Jeremy) Haug of Tacoma.
Your Grandchildren,
Jared (Erin), Evan, Kristian, Drew (Judy), Kody, Bryson (Niki), Allee, Emma, Sydney, Elijah, and Dylan
Your Great Grandchildren,
Baylee, Bennett, Addaline, Memphis, Hazyl and Charlee-Rose.
