Margaret A. "Peggy" Tucker was granted her angel wings on December 18, 2020. She was sixty-nine years old.
Peggy had a lot of things stacked against her in life, but those who knew her well can attest to her fearless spirit, and how all she ever wanted was to be like everybody else. Despite being born with cerebral palsy, she attended regular schools, earned a college degree, rode horses, and wrote beautiful poetry. A Seattle native, she loved animals and football and was passionately devoted to the UW Huskies. She relocated in her later years to Camano Island, where she loved the beach and the tight knit community. She wanted people to know she was capable. She wanted to matter in this world. And she did. She courageously battled not only cerebral palsy, but Type 1 diabetes as well, and in later years dysphagia and dementia. But through it all she had a brilliant smile and an easy laugh. In the end, it was COVID-19 that proved to be the challenge she couldn't beat, and she left this world to join her loved ones on the other side.
Peggy is preceded in death by her parents Gordon and Maureen Tucker, brother Richard Tucker, and sister Eileen Kitchen.
She is survived by her brother Gordy (Kathy) Tucker, sister-in-law Malia, sister Mary (Scott) Gregersen, sister Theresa (Rod) Novion, numerous nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews, and dear friends.
A private burial service will be held at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery in Shoreline, WA.
Once socially permitting we will have a "Celebration of Life" to honor Peggy. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your charity of choice.
We love you Peg. You can race barefoot down that beach now like you always wanted to, and dig your toes in the sand. You're free.
