Marguerite Oliver Wakefield passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at 95 years old.
Marguerite was raised in West Seattle where she went to West Seattle High School and then joined the foreign services after World War II as an officer in Europe. She later married her husband Bill and they settled in the Seattle area to raise their two sons and she worked for Unigard insurance. After they retired, they moved to Camano Island.
Marguerite is preceded in death by her husband, Bill. Marguerite moved to Yakima in May 2009 and she is survived by her two sons, four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Marguerite loved all animals, so in lieu of flowers, please donate to your local animal shelter in her memory c/o Brookside Funeral Home PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936, who is caring for the family. At the family's request, there will be no services. Memories can be shared at brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.