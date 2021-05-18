Marilee Buck McLaughlin, of Stanwood Wash., passed away peacefully on March 13, 2021, with her family by her side. She died of complications from cancer that she had been battling for over 10 years with courage, grace, and an astonishing and inspiring positive attitude.
Marilee was a good and faithful servant for the Lord and was embraced by Him with open arms for a life well lived and well loved. Marilee was always serving others. Never complaining. Never asking for anything in return. Just serving others through example and love. Marilee's love was spread wide and deep.
Marilee is survived by her husband of 53 years: Marvon McLaughlin of Stanwood, two children: Von McLaughlin (Heather McLaughlin) of Stanwood and Keri Barrie (Edward Barrie) of Liberty Lake. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Samantha Barrie, JT McLaughlin, Savannah Barrie, Melanie McLaughlin, Sydney Barrie, Caitlyn McLaughlin, Thomas McLaughlin and Isaac McLaughlin.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Warm Beach Free Methodist Church in Stanwood, WA. There will be a reception afterwards. Reception details will be provided at the service. Instead of flowers, please consider a donation in support of Kids 2 Camp at Warm Beach Camp & Conference Center in Stanwood, WA.
