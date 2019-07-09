Mary Alice Dickinson died on June 30, 2019 at Skagit Valley Hospital.
She was born April 11, 1949 in Riverside, Illinois, to Paul and Margaret Dickinson. Her brother David was born three years earlier.
When Mary was six the family moved to Kenmore, Washington. She had a happy childhood learning the wonders of outdoor Washington camping, horseback riding and boating. She graduated from Inglemoor High School in 1967.
Early jobs of pie making in Marysville, led to cooking jobs in California, and for large crews on fish processing boats in Alaska.
In her mid-20s Mary was diagnosed with MS and lived much of her life on the Olympic Peninsula in Hadlock, Wash., doing odd jobs as her disability allowed.
Mary eventually moved to Stanwood to care for her mother, Margaret. She stayed in Stanwood after her mother died, living alone until her disability brought her to Josephine Caring Community. Mary was a loner most of her life, but Josephine opened whole new chapter to Mary as a social person. She was able establish many strong friendships with residents and staff.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Josephine. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her honor can be made to Josephine Caring Community in Stanwood.
