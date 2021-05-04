Melenia Ann Hill was born August 23, 1974 at U.W. Hospital Montlake to Carl Berard and Melody Berard. Melenia was called to Heaven by the Lord on Wednesday April 21, 2021.
She was a sweet, loving woman who will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Melenia passed due to complications from Covid 19 and underlying health issues at U.W. Hospital. Melenia fought her battle for 2.5 months before the Lord called her home. Our hearts are broken from losing such a beautiful woman at such a young age of 46. We are grateful to know she is in peace and whole again with the Lord in Heaven. Our lives are forever blessed and deeply impacted by the love she shared with us.
Anyone who had the privilege to meet Melenia realized that she had a heart of gold. Melenia exuded the love of Christ by putting others before herself. She was a bright light in a dark world and took any opportunity she could to help others in need. Melenia even opened her home as an emergency placement for foster children and she even cared for her nieces as her own children. Not only was she a blessing to people in need but also rescued and had a special bond with her animals.
Despite the challenges that she faced at different stages of her life Melenia always chose to come out stronger with a bigger heart. Melenia always offered a listening ear and would give words of wisdom to help you navigate life's ups and downs. She embodied selflessness and perseverance. Melenia was a very hard worker and devoted to her family. Melenia touched and inspired many through her gardening, flower arrangements, candles, crocheting, needle point as well as her amazing gift giving amongst other talents. Melenia was an uplifting soul and a great listener that looked for the best in people. Her Christian faith gave her the foundation to instill wonderful values such as integrity, honor, faithfulness, kindness, love and generosity. Melenia was a great wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and niece.
Melenia is survived by husband Byron Hill, children Christal Berard, Cole Hayes and Brayden Hill, father Carl Berard, aunt Dawn Lashley, sister Michelle Lehmann, brother-in-law Max Lehmann and nephew Mason Lehmann.
We will be honoring her life on Friday April 30, 2021 at Stanwood Foursquare Church at 11 a.m. with a graveside service for (immediate family) and celebration of life to follow.
Anyone who knew Melenia and would like to honor her are welcome to attend the Church Service and the Celebration of Life. For those not able to attend in person, you are welcome to join the service online. The online service will be a live stream available on youtube.com under Stanwood Foursquare Church.
