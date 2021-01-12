Pam Leon lived life to its fullest and passed away peacefully on November 8, 2020. Her life began in Snohomish, Wash., on January 13, 1949. The daughter of Norman Robert Winoski and Rosalie Louise Winoski, Pam graduated from Snohomish High School and the University of Utah.
She met her husband, Rob, while working in the banking industry in Salt Lake City and they moved to Everett, Wash., shortly after graduating college. Pam had a successful career in banking for over 40 years, primarily working with a community bank as a loan servicing manager.
Pam was a friendly, compassionate and loving lady. She always put her family's needs ahead of her own. Pam loved watching her two sons, Bobby and Tommy, in sports. She adored her three grandchildren Rose, TJ and Tyler and was always planning the next activity that they could enjoy together.
In 2014, with her husband Rob, she moved to Camano Island which she loved so much. She felt God had guided them to the island to be with wonderful friends and neighbors. Pam excelled in and enjoyed sewing, watercolor painting and cooking. She also enjoyed travelling and spent many wonderful vacations with her husband at their favorite destinations; Mazatlan, Mexico - Kona, Hawaii and Whistler, BC.
Pam is survived by her two sons, Bobby (Kristie) and Tommy (Kendra); three grandchildren: Rose, TJ (Thomas James) and Tyler, sister Nums (Lundergan) and cousin Dave Malmquist.
Memorial services are scheduled for January on Camano Island. Due to COVID restrictions, only close friends and family will be in attendance.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Camano Chapel or Camano Center.
To share your memories of Pam, please sign the online guest register at www.evanschapel.com
