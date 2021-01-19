Patricia Anne Welch (DuRuz) Schanzenbach, a native Washingtonian, died peacefully at her Camano Island home on December 29, 2021 at age 89. Pat is survived by her husband of ten years, Walter, was the mother of seven children, and had fifteen grandchildren and fourteen greats.
Patricia's family joins in celebrating her accomplished and abundant life and would agree that she had mastered the art of the corny joke. To this day, Pat's entire family knows where Napoleon kept his armies...up his little sleevies, of course!
Born in Seattle, Patsy graduated from West Seattle High School class of '49. She attended Mills College in California on a trustee scholarship, where she studied music with her "beloved viola teacher", Ferenc Molnar. She also enjoyed swing dancing in San Francisco on the weekends. Patsy transferred to Seattle University as a junior on a music scholarship and was selected for Mu Sigma, the honorary service group that guided the Opera Guild, A Cappella, and the music department. She earned a Bachelor of Music degree, magna cum laude.
In 1953, Pat married James E. DuRuz (deceased) and together they raised their son and six daughters in the same house on Capitol Hill where Pat herself grew up. Decades of her family life were filled with music: teaching private lessons, coaching sections of the Seattle Youth Orchestra and Lokwol summer music camp, playing string quartet gigs, and performing as a member of the viola section of the Seattle Philharmonic and the Seattle Symphony under Milton Katims. Pat was also an original member of the Lionettes, the strolling violinists' group at the famed Golden Lion room at the Olympic Hotel in downtown Seattle. Even more notable, Pat encouraged all seven of her children to play instruments!
In 1971, Pat obtained her teaching certificate and earned her Master of Arts in Teaching at the University of Washington, which launched her 30 plus year career as a music teacher for Seattle Public Schools. In this capacity, she tirelessly led large band and orchestra programs, influenced the lives of thousands of students in all grades K-12. Pat was consistently recognized for providing "uplifting musical experiences" for students, their families, and an appreciative community of concertgoers. In addition to teaching and performing, Pat was an avid patron of the arts and enjoyed attending the ballet, the theater and the symphony.
Upon her retirement in 1998, Pat and her late husband Jim realized their dream of living on the water and moved to Camano Island. She was an active member of the local Brutus Association, enjoyed her luncheons with the Flames, and proudly celebrated the milestones of her grandchildren. After Jim's passing, it was on Camano Island that she met and married her second husband, Walt.
Pat was always on the move and was a frequent world traveler. She swam at the beaches of Spain, Greece, Yugoslavia, Bali, and Australia, and enjoyed her favorite spot in Hawaii numerous times. Pat attended the Bolshoi Ballet in Russia, observed a flamenco master class at Amor de Dios in Spain, and took a tango lesson in Brazil. She bundled up for the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Alaska, cheered at the finish line of the Tour de France in Paris, and stood in awe at the launch of the Space Shuttle at Cape Canaveral. A nature-lover at heart, Pat treasured her stunning tropical seashell collection and enjoyed bird watching. Above all, she loved camping, especially at her cherished Mt. Rainier.
An accomplished woman, Pat could both prepare a meal for ten on a camp stove and dress to the nines to dine at the captain's table on a cruise ship. She was an avid swimmer and those lucky enough to see her dive were dazzled by her perfect Jack-Knife. However, she adamantly refused to join the technical revolution and never established an email account. Reading a good mystery novel, completing a challenging crossword, or listening to classical music was her definition of time well spent.
Pat had a razor-sharp wit and took pride in being precise with her language - which she passed on to many with her infamous "grammar lessons". Of course, she was the undefeated Boggle champion of the family. If lucky enough to sit in the front seat with her on a car ride, one was expected to provide GPS-quality navigation with only the North Star and intuition as a guide. Pat also had a knack for spinning tall-tales, and every life story was filled with vividity and grandeur as she regaled any listener in resplendent fashion. One of her favorite pastimes was browsing for knick-knacks and collectibles of all sorts and she was even referred to as a "wise shopper" in the Capitol Hill Times. She was known to have a giftie on hand for any occasion. Her life-long support of the arts and her charitable contributions to small community organizations will remain part of her legacy of caring and generous spirit. And lest we forget, she loved chocolate! Patricia will be lovingly remembered.
