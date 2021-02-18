Our beloved wife, mother, grandma and friend, Patricia Sue Costello, 79, passed away peacefully at her home on Camano Island on February 7, 2021.
Pat was born in Seattle, Wash., on November 1, 1941 to William and Barbara Anderson and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1959. She married her loving husband, Roland Costello, in 1967 and raised two children, Jayne Costello (predeceased) and Sharon Wegenast (Costello).
Pat is survived by her husband, Ron; her youngest daughter, Sharon; son-in-law, Dan Wegenast; and grandchildren; Jakob Wegenast, Anna Wegenast, Conner Costello and Katie Costello.
A small service will be held at Camano Lutheran Church on February 17, 2021. Donations can be made in Pat's honor to Camano Lutheran Church or the Camano Island Animal Shelter. For a full obituary, please go to www.gilbertsonfh.com.
