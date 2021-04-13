Pat was born at Virginia Mason Hospital in Seattle, Wash. He went to school in Seattle, but his parents had a summer cabin on Madrona Beach on Camano Is. where he spent his summers. He met his bride to be at age 13 in 1969, Darlene (Peanut) Garrison. They were smitten even then. They started dating (going steady) in 1973. He spent a year in college but knew it would't last.
"By spring quarter I knew I wanted to build, to work with my hands!" He said. He moved to Camano permanently in 1975 and went to work for a builder and learned from the ground up. He and a friend (Kim Nesje) later started their own company in 1982 called Fine Touch Construction.
On September 24, 1977 he married the love of his life at the South Camano Grange Hall. Before long they welcomed the birth of their sons. Sean, Caleb, Jared, and Casey.
As building was Pat's passion, he and his family built themselves a beautiful home on Camano where he lived out the rest of his life. He decided to go out on his own and started his own company in 1993. "Burke Construction". He built many beautiful homes in the Stanwood/Camano area. He had a great reputation for being a quality builder who cared about building people the home of their dreams, taking pride in the work of his hands, and being a man of integrity!
Pat was very much a family man. That was part of the reason he wanted to be self-employed, so he could always be there for his wife and kids whenever they needed them. The words his family and friends used most to describe Pat was: One of a kind, smart alic, humorous, entertaining, acutely aware of what matters in life, completely authentic, not caring about rules or etiquette, but always caring about people. He had a way of always making people feel comfortable around him.
In reflection, he always would tell people that one of his greatest accomplishments was working with his kids and the youth at Camano Chapel, sharing the importance of having a relationship with Jesus Christ while having fun as well! He always said he might be standing in the corner when he got to Heaven, but he knew that's where he was going!
All of his sons learned a strong work ethic by working alongside their father in Burke Construction. By his example, they all learned to be great husbands, fathers, and men of great character! He will be greatly missed by all and never forgotten!
Pat is survived by his loving and devoted wife Darlene Burke; sons and family's; Sean Burke (Abby, Kyler, and Blakely); Caleb Burke (Candice, Ethan, and Stella); Jared Burke (Breanna, Foster, and Elodee); Casey Burke (Sasha, Austin, and ?); brother, Mike Burke (Sue); sister, Tracy Witton, (Mike) and their families as well as many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Burke, mother, Georganne Burke, father-in-law Robert Garrison, and mother-in-law, Alyce Harrison.
As was specifically requested by Pat, a wake will be held to celebrate his life in the Covid free future.
