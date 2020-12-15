Phyllis Rose Wilson age 98 of Stanwood, Wash., passed away peacefully on November 17, 2020. She was born to Leroy and Eunice Wisner of Sunnyside, Wash., February 10, 1922.
She attended Yakima High School where she met the love of her life Clarence Wilson. He was the boy next door, and as she put it " smart aleck, who used to whistle and snap his fingers when he walked past the house". They were married on August 27, 1941. They had three daughters together Clarine, Charlene and Cheryl. They lived in Yakima, Wash., and moved to Mt Lake Terrace, Wash., in 1952, and ultimately Lynnwood in 1959 where they stayed until 2004.
Their family and home were the most important thing in their life. The door was always open to family, and one would frequently find her and Clarence in the yard working. You never needed an appointment, or to call in advance to stop by for a visit. Phyllis always had a homemade pie or cookies fresh out of the oven to great you with. Since her father was a baker by trade, it was always the best.
Clarence passed away of pneumonia on April 1, 2010. Phyllis spent the remaining years surrounded by family and lived in Stanwood, Wash. She loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and is with him now.
She is preceded in death by both her parents, her husband Clarence, her sisters Lois Busey, Pearl McDonald, Sally Weaver, brothers Del and Jackie Wisner, and daughter Charlene Reinertson. She is survived by her daughters Clarine Brown of Camano Island, Wash., and Cheryl Osburn of Shelby, N.C., and her brother Max Wisner of Bainbridge Island, Wash. Also, she is survived by seven grandchildren, Dana Harrison, William Brown, Donald Reinertson, Stephen Brown, Tawnia Weiss, Robert Osburn, and Joshua Osburn), and nine great-grandchildren, Corey Cress, Brittainy Harrison, Samantha Brown, Nicole Brown, Jonathan Brown, Jacob Brown, Natalie Osburn, Will Osburn, and Katie Osburn), and two great- great-grandchildren, Braden Reinertson, and Jamenson Brown).
A chapel and graveside service was held at, Purdy and Walters at Floral Hills, on Mon. November 30, 2020.
Please visit www.floralhillslynnwood.com to leave your condolences on Phyllis' online guest book.
