Richard (Dick) Richardson of Camano Island, Wash., passed away peacefully on April 23, 2021, at the age of 76 from Alzheimer's. His wife, Deb, was by his side.
Dick was born to Gerald and Kathleen Bobier in Glendale, Calif., and spent his childhood in Van Nuys, Calif. Dick was the fourth of four boys.
After graduation from Granada Hills High School in Calif., in 1963, Dick attended Ft. Wayne Bible College (Taylor University) in Ft. Wayne, Ind. He later returned to Marina Del Rey, Calif., and worked for General Telephone as an o/s installer. In 1965 he received his notice from the draft board and enlisted in the Navy 1966-1968. After boot camp he became a crew member of the USS Hancock and was responsible for refueling equipment while the ship was deployed to the Tonkin Gulf supporting the troops in the field. He served one tour of duty in Vietnam.
In 1968 Dick married Jan Westmoreland. It was a year later when Dick decided to become a police officer. In 1969 he graduated from the Los Angeles Police Academy. He then served for 25 years on patrol, school patrol, Detective and retired as Detective ll in Bunco Forgery. He raised his family in Simi Valley, Calif. He retired in 1994 and moved his wife and two youngest sons to Coarsegold, Calif. Dick continued to serve in his new community by becoming a volunteer firefighter for 10 years. He also served as chaplain at St. Agnes Hospital in Fresno, Calif., along with his wife, Jan. In 2001 he lost his wife, Jan, of 33 years to ovarian cancer.
In 2002 Dick married Deb Walford whom he met at Sierra Tel Communications Group where he was a phone systems installer. He also taught defensive driving, first aid, CPR, excel and word. He retired in 2004 and he and Deb moved to Camano Island, Wash.
In 2005 Dick joined the Northwest Incident support group (Hope Unlimited) as a chaplain supporting the fire department and sheriffs. In 2011 he was officially commissioned as Island County's Chaplain serving on Camano. He was honored to serve with these departments. He thoroughly enjoyed doing ride along's with the sheriffs and medics so he could get to know each person better and help them in their job. However, he had to step down in 2017 because of his health.
As you can see, Dick spent his whole life serving his community. He was always there to help anyone in their time of need.
Dick enjoyed traveling in his Dodge pickup and pulling the 5th wheel. He and Deb would pull their trailer down to South Padre Island, TX because Deb's folks were spending their winters there. They loved 5th wheeling so much that they started working for their RV spot. When work was no longer available in TX they moved up to Mesa, Ariz., and spent winters there. While there Dick was able to spend time with his brother Phil. Dick also enjoyed crabbing, wood carving and kayaking. He was also learning to play the bagpipes which was a lifelong dream.
Dick made a personal commitment to his savior, Jesus Christ, in 1954. He had a strong faith and loved to dig deep into the Bible. He was a student of the "end times". He would have been a great bible teacher.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Kathleen, and brothers, Kenneth and Gerald and sister-in-law, Evelyn Richardson.
Dick is survived by his wife, Deb; brother, Phil Richardson of Gilbert, Ariz; daughter, Debbie Richardson of Woodland, TX; sons: Danny(Stacia)Richardson of Merced, Calif: David (Marie)Richardson of Arnold, MD; John (Kelly) Richardson of Salinas, Calif., and twenty three grandchildren, Jessica , Zac, Matt (Thea Bauder) Lisa, Ben, Joe, Josh, David, Tim, Joey, Matt, Nick, Hailey, Izybellah, Izaiha, Jenny, Emily, Carolyn, Abby, Bethany, Nathan, Sarah, Hannah, and two great-grandchildren, Angel Garcia and Aiden Richardson. Dick loved his family.
Dick spent the last seven months at Leeside Manor where he felt very much at home. A huge thank you to Mark and Susan Lee for all their help and encouragement on this journey.
A celebration of life will be held June 19th at 11 a.m. at New View Church 8028 72nd St NW, Stanwood, WA.
A memorial fund is being set up by Hope Unlimited for fire and law enforcement chaplain training. You can send a memorial gift to: Hope Unlimited PO Box 416, Stanwood, WA 98292.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.