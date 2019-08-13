Richard H. Bettger peacefully passed away on July 28, 2019 on Camano Island, Wash., at the age of 92.
Born and raised in Sutton, Nebraska, Richard was the youngest son of Frederich and Margaret (Giesler) Bettger, German-speaking immigrants from Russia. He was doted on by his siblings, Milton, Rufus, Edwin and Lizetta.
After graduating from Sutton High School, Richard followed his brother, Ed, and joined the US Navy, serving during WWII. While stationed in Bremerton, Washington, Richard met the "love of his life", Florence Stordahl, on a blind date. They were married for 65 years and raised three children, Nancy, David, and Diane.
Upon graduating from the University of Washington's School of Pharmacy, Richard moved to Everett, Wash., where he was the owner and pharmacist of Castle Drugs for over 30 years. His wife, Florence, was the bookkeeper. Their three children worked at the store to earn money for college. Under the guidance of their parents, they developed a strong work ethic.
One to always keep busy, Richard took up scuba diving, underwater photography, hiking, golf and water skiing, while still managing Castle Drugs.
After retiring, Richard lived between Camano Island and Lake Havasu City, Arizona, where he continued to pursue his passions. He loved to travel and often included his children and grandchildren on his grand adventures. Richard had the energy to keep up with his grandchildren and they would often shout, "Go for it, Gramps!"
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sister, and his wife, Florence.
He is survived by his three children; Nancy Smith (Laurence), David Bettger (Anne), Diane Bettger; four grandchildren, Chad Smith (Amy), Meghan Smith (Mark Vandeberg), Jill Stoknes (Brennen), and Kristin Bettger; six great-grandchildren, Logan Smith, Madison Vandeberg, Olivia and Liam Stoknes, and Malia and Colton Shepherd, and a seventh one is on the way.
You will be missed Dad, Gramps, and Great Pa!
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.