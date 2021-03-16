Robert (Bob) Nielson, age 88, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2021 at Skagit Valley Hospital.
Bob was born in Stanwood, Wash., on March 3, 1933 to Carl and Rita (Grace) Nielson.
He graduated from Twin City High School in 1952, where he participated in football, basketball, track, and boxing. He joined the Navy in 1953 and proudly served his country for two years aboard the U.S.S. Hancock.
Bob married the love of his life, Myrna Winhofer, on January 14, 1956. They were married for 65 years, and raised three children (Debby, Doreen, and Darren) in the Stanwood community. Bob worked at Twin City Foods for 38 years, as a Maintenance Supervisor, before retiring in 1998.
Bob was a local little league coach for many years, and often helped coach his children and grandchildren in many different sports. He was an avid sports fan who attended sporting events, both home and away, for over 6 decades. Bob's dedication and love for Stanwood athletics was rewarded in 2017 when he was inducted into the Stanwood High School Athletic Hall of Fame, as a contributor.
Bob loved the outdoors and could often be found fishing, crabbing, and clam digging with friends. He was a well-known woodworker and spent much of his free time working on projects in his wood shop. He loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, unconditionally. To know him, was to love him. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Bessie, his brothers Walter, Norman and Richard Nielson, daughter Doreen Schmitt and son-in-law Rick Schmitt.
A private family gathering will be held to celebrate Bob's life, and a public memorial will be held when it is safe to do so.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Stanwood American Legion, to fund the scholarship created in his name. Please reference the Bob Nielson Scholarship on all donations. Mail donations to American Legion- Post 92, PO Box 323 Stanwood, WA 98292.
