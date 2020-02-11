Ruth Ellen Huehnerhoff, 92, passed away Dec. 29, 2019 at her home in Bellevue, Wash.
Ruth (nee Miller) was born in Seattle and it is in Bremerton where she met her beloved husband Walt. They were married March 16, 1945, and shared 59 years together. Walt passed in 2004.
Ruth and Walt lived on Camano Island and attended Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Stanwood from 1997 to 2004. In 2004 Ruth moved to Bellevue.
Ruth is survived by Carol Roberts, Ed Huehnerhoff and wife Claire, Rob Huehnerhoff and wife Joan; grandsons Josephcc Huehnerhoff and wife Kristina, Gary Huehnerhoff and wife Andrea, Adam Roberts, Isaiah Roberts and Jordan Roberts; great-grandchildren Tiernan Huehnerhoff, Jakob Huehnerhoff, Camille Huehnerhoff, Adelaide Huehnerhoff, Mikai Roberts and Omari.
Ruth is predeceased by husband Walt, son-in-law Ross Roberts and great-grandson infant Calvin Huehnerhoff.
Ruth is interred at Sunset Hills Memorial in Bellevue.
