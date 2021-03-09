Born in Honolulu to Captain Charles N. Ingraham and Eleanor Caldwell, Sally grew up in Seattle and graduated from St. Nicholas School and the University of Washington.
Sally married Glenn Goodson on July 3, 1964. In 1967 they moved from their houseboat on Lake Union to Shoreline to raise a family. Sally resided for 23 years on Camano Island.
Sally is survived by her sons Bruce, Steve, and John, her grandchildren Nastassia and Nicholas and her brother Charles "Skip"Ingraham.
