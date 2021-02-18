Sandra (Sandy) Kay Mack, age 80, passed away on January 25, 2021 on Camano Island, Wash. Sandy was born on December 30, 1940 in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Sandy has been an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 207 of Camano Island. She worked at the Boeing Company for 33 years and retired in 1996.
Sandy was preceded in death by her father, L. W. Horn Sr., stepfather and mother; Allen and Matilda Grothe; and her partner in life Charles Mack.
Her surviving family are her daughter and son-in-law, Denise and Dan Krewson; granddaughter; Amanda Krewson, brother and sister-in-law; Bill and Sandy Horn.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Any donations please send to the American Legion Post 207. Address: 207 SW Camano Dr. Camano Island, WA 98282. It will be used to help our veterans and military personnel.
