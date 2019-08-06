Sara (Sally) Turk passed away peacefully at home July 22, 2019, surrounded by her family. She leaves behind her daughters, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, and her furry companion Oliver.
Sally was a longtime resident of Stanwood and touched many lives. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She was proceeded in death by her husband, Glenn Turk.
A Mass will be held to celebrate her life at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Stanwood. A luncheon will be held after Mass in the church hall.
In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to a children's charity of your choice.
