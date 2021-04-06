Sharon Ehlers passed away peacefully Sunday March 21, 2021 in Salem Ore., surrounded by her children. She was 90 years old.
Born August 24, 1930 in Everett Wash., to Allan and Ruth Anderson. She graduated from Western Washington State College now Western Washington University, in 1952 with a teaching degree.
She married Martin Earl Ehlers on June 21, 1952 in Stanwood Wash. They met while members of the university jazz band.
She was a long-time member of the Institute of Continued Learning at Willamette University.
While living in San Jose, Calif., she was a volunteer at Santa Teresa Community Hospital as well as Senior Coordinator and President of Volunteer Services for the CAHHS (California Association of Hospital and Health Systems).
She is survived by brother Dennis Anderson, and sister Marilyn Gilbertson of Stanwood, Wash., daughters Sheri Lynne Martin of Keizer, Ore., Diane Martin-Taff of Lake Oswego, Ore, sons Greg Ehlers of Kennewick, Wash., and Jeff Ehlers of San Jose, Calif.; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, as well as numerous other relatives.
Throughout her life, she enjoyed international travel to such countries as Panama, Hong Kong, the Balkans, Russia, Puerto Rico, Italy and China.
She enjoyed singing contemporary music in a women's group, sewing clothes for her children, and a vase of fresh cut roses in the house whenever they were in bloom.
A celebration of life will be held for family and friends in the near future.
