Sheila Ann Jensen 72 of Mount Vernon, Wash., died May 23, 2020, at her residence.
At her request no public service will be held. Directing Gilbertson Funeral Home.
Sheila Ann Jensen 72 of Mount Vernon, Wash., died May 23, 2020, at her residence.
At her request no public service will be held. Directing Gilbertson Funeral Home.
Vote for your favorite businesses
in the Best of Stanwood Camano
starting May 14th!
Don't have an account?
Become a member today for less than $5/month and get your news any way you want it!Subscribe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.